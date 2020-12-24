2020’s top stories from The Pitch as decided by you, our very attractive readers

Thus ends 2020.

Good. Glad you’re dead, you stupid year. You were not beloved, and we spit on your grave.

Despite a lockdown, a revolution in the streets, and political turmoil unlike America has ever seen, we here at The Pitch plowed through, kept our heads up (mostly), and tried to cover as much of our great city as a rag-tag group of rebels possibly could.

To wrap up, we thought we’d collect some of the top stories of the year—as decided by the traffic/clicks /social media shares you pushed out into the universe. Here are the stories that KC connected to en masse. [And yeah, a couple of stories that we’re just too proud of to leave off the end-of-year wrap-up.]

So many excellent ‘Citians got lifted up in these stories this year. So many shitheels got a spotlight shone on them. So many new voices made their debut in our pages. I don’t think any of us could have foreseen just how goddamned ridiculous this whole thing would become. But here’s the abridged archive of what mattered most to you.

Thank you for reading. Thank you for sharing. Thanks for letting us be the lunatics in your corner.

Thank you for your support during an awful time.

Thank you for being part of the family.

See you in 2021, when absolutely nothing bad will happen and we’ll all be happy forever! [JK, but we’ll still be here for you then.]

Pitch in, and we’ll make it through.

Editor-in-Chief Brock Wilbur

