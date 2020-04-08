Photos that prove KC is doing a great job staying home

We’ve been asking members of the KC community to submit stories about life under house arrest. If you’ve got a story you’d like to share, please send it to brock@thepitchkc.com for consideration.

History is happening right before our eyes as we are in the middle of this pandemic. As a photographer here, I wanted to remember a city how I’ve never seen it and may never see it again, so I went out with the intent to capture Kansas City in its rarest form- loneliness. My hope was to showcase the efforts our city has made to stay home and protect those we care about by capturing the raw, real state of our usually busy downtown streets that are currently deserted. Now, driving through downtown’s busiest areas on a spring Friday night, there’s an eerie silence, dark storefronts, abandoned plants, and empty sidewalks. As dreary as it all looks, this is an effort we as Kansas Citians should be proud of. This is our time to grow closer together by being further apart.

Photos by Alyssa Orr of A.Orr Photography

