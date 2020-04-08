Photos that prove KC is doing a great job staying home

Alyssa Orr,
5a6q9087

Photo by Alyssa Orr

We’ve been asking members of the KC community to submit stories about life under house arrest. If you’ve got a story you’d like to share, please send it to brock@thepitchkc.com for consideration.

Kcvoices Banner1

Illustration by Jack Raybuck

History is happening right before our eyes as we are in the middle of this pandemic. As a photographer here, I wanted to remember a city how I’ve never seen it and may never see it again, so I went out with the intent to capture Kansas City in its rarest form- loneliness. My hope was to showcase the efforts our city has made to stay home and protect those we care about by capturing the raw, real state of our usually busy downtown streets that are currently deserted. Now, driving through downtown’s busiest areas on a spring Friday night, there’s an eerie silence, dark storefronts, abandoned plants, and empty sidewalks. As dreary as it all looks, this is an effort we as Kansas Citians should be proud of. This is our time to grow closer together by being further apart.

Photos by Alyssa Orr of A.Orr Photography
On Facebook: A.Orr Photography
On Instagram: @a.orrphotography

Categories: News
Tags: , , , , ,

More

We believe free, reliable journalism that keeps the public informed and connected in this time of great isolation is of the utmost importance. This is a service we have provided for 40 years.

If you value this work, please click the button at the bottom of your screen to make a (recurring, if you can afford it) donation today to help us continue to pay our basic operational costs while our normal revenue sources like restaurants, bars, and local events are so strained. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your support.