Photos from KC Tenants protest along I-70, demanding renter and homeowner protection

Chase Castor,

Earlier today, KC Tenants lined up across I70, from Kansas City to St. Louis, to demand tenant rights from Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. KC Tenants leaders parked along the shoulder of the road, held signs, and demanded Parson take actions. Pitch photographer Chase Castor captured these images.

KC Tenants recently launched a hotline to support renters in crisis. You can learn more about it here. And in case you missed it, learn more about KC Tenant’s Bill of Rights here.

