Of states without a stay-at-home order, Missouri ranks first in number of coronavirus cases

Brock Wilbur,
States reporting COVID-19 // Screengrab from the Centers for Disease Control

While Kansas City and St. Louis have citywide stay-at-home orders, our governor refuses to enact a statewide order, deferring to the Trump administration. Who also refuses to enact a nationwide order, despite the assistance of their own top medical advisors.

We’re joined by 10 other states who have yet to put in a statewide order. According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Missouri is at the very top of the list for most confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Screen Shot 2020 04 03 At 12.40.54 Pm

Screengrab from the Centers for Disease Control

Missouri is tracking 1,581 cases (as of Thursday the 2nd), which outpaces the second place state, South Carolina, by around 300.

Missouri is the #1 state for novel coronavirus cases that are not being deterred, in the #1 country in the world for current cases. We’re #1.

Here’s hoping that Mike Parson wakes up, before taking us down with him.

