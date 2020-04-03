Of states without a stay-at-home order, Missouri ranks first in number of coronavirus cases

While Kansas City and St. Louis have citywide stay-at-home orders, our governor refuses to enact a statewide order, deferring to the Trump administration. Who also refuses to enact a nationwide order, despite the assistance of their own top medical advisors.

We’re joined by 10 other states who have yet to put in a statewide order. According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Missouri is at the very top of the list for most confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Missouri is tracking 1,581 cases (as of Thursday the 2nd), which outpaces the second place state, South Carolina, by around 300.

Missouri is the #1 state for novel coronavirus cases that are not being deterred, in the #1 country in the world for current cases. We’re #1.

Here’s hoping that Mike Parson wakes up, before taking us down with him.