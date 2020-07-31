Beloved local bartender Christopher “C-Wash” Washington passes away unexpectedly

[Editor’s note: The exact details of the situation are still forthcoming and the article will be updated when they are made public or shared with us by the family. Information contained here is being passed along by friends and co-workers. Early reports were that this death was COVID-19 related and we have changed the article to reflect that we are still waiting on confirmation. Amid mourning our close friend we rushed to share this news with the public and will make sure that final details are included when they are available.]

The 39th Street community is reeling today at the news that beloved local bartender and genuinely wonderful human being Christopher Washington, 32, has passed away. The Kansas City staple was well known for his delightful demeanor and his skills as one of the mad scientists behind The Drunken Worm’s infused tequilas. He passed this morning while out of town in Iowa. Complications from a lifelong heart murmur are probably involved.

This is a tragic loss for the community, amid so many other tragic losses this year. The Drunken Worm practices social distancing and has enforced mask requirements since re-opening.

On a personal note, Christopher (known by most as “C-Wash”) was one of my best friends. But this statement can be honestly stated by almost everyone who knew him. He was the kind of guy who never seemed to have a bad day in his entire life. He was always there for everyone who entered his world, and more importantly, he was genuinely and actively invested in every detail of his friends’ lives.

If you met him once, you never forgot him, or his smile.

This shocking development still feels like it is somehow going to be undone; as if someone is going to call us and say “Sorry, this was a stupid joke that went awry.” But that call isn’t coming.

At a makeshift wake held this afternoon, a sense of disbelief seemed to permeate the room. Some sobbed, but others were simply stonefaced because it was impossible to believe that this situation was real.

“We are all devastated,” said Dane Haller of Krown Concepts. “We have always been a tight family. We lost part of our family.”

In our Best of KC competition, it seemed like he might be on track to win Best Bartender this year. He still has my personal vote.

Information on remembrances and a funeral will be included in this article when we have that information.

