Streetwise newsletter: 25 years of getting fitter, happier, and more productive with OK Computer

Growing up, I didn’t really get music.

In grade school, all the other boys in my class were into bands like 311 and Sublime. Sublime was… probably not appropriate for 3rd graders based on subject matter, but the kids that had older brothers who were into Primus and Rage Against The Machine had CDs to pass down within their houses.

[My school also then banned 311 shirts, because there was a midwestern panic that the shirts were a secret KKK dog whistle—a very 90s scaremongering around an Omaha band full of outspoken Buddhists.]

In 6th grade, I finally suddenly broke through and had an overnight obsession with rock music. My first three albums were Beck’s Odelay, Radiohead’s OK Computer, and Chumbawumba’s Tubthumping.

Two outta three ain’t bad, in retrospect.

Not only were these the albums I fell in love with out of the gate, they were the only albums I had any interest in, and I played them until they were fully worn out. Sad British ballads and sample-based folk rap didn’t make me cool with the classmates that had moved on to Marilyn Manson, but at least I was starting to get a seat at the lunch table.

OK Computer marks this point when the UK musicians went from trying to battle their own attempts to one-up their big hit single “Creep” and, over the course of three years of constant recording and re-recording, crafted one of the most important cohesive albums of the decade.

Hilariously, this uncompromisingly bleak album about how technology and modern media is going to make us feel more crushingly alone than any time in human history—well, we didn’t exactly heed that warning. An entire generation that was supposed to use the ‘net and social media to feel more connected to humanity than ever before can attest to how the opposite has played out.

In hindsight, as a kid in grade school, I’m not sure I fully understood the meta themes, with their caustic optimism about how maybe the future won’t be so bright that we need to wear shades, but that we might find ways for humanity to adapt to still be people at the end of the day.

In his stroboscopic documentary Meeting People Is Easy, music video director Grant Gee went on the OK Computer tour with Radiohead. In terms of rock tour docs, it is one of the most blisteringly depressing. After three years working in isolation about the anxiety of modern society, the five members of the band are thrown into a 200 date worldwide tour, where they are bombarded every moment of the day with travel issues, technical problems, and an unending onslaught of media interviews/photoshoots, where their every waking moment is dominated by the unending flashes of photoshoots, and journalists that cannot stop asking the same questions, picking apart what is deemed the most important musical achievement of the year.

A group of anxious, introverted artists are presented with the kind of critical success and celebration that most other musicians could only dream of, and they have such an awful time it nearly destroys the band.

[In a schadenfreude way, it’s actually really funny.]

Today is the 25th anniversary of the album’s release. It is officially old enough to rent a car. Back in 2017, at the album’s 20th anniversary, they released a special edition box set packed with unreleased tracks, art books, hand-written lyrics, and even a cassette copy of the album. I opened it up for the first time ever today, to celebrate. I’m spinning the records and traveling to all of the points in my life where each of these songs meant so much to me, in so many different ways. I’m thinking of the times where the xylophone lines, messy guitar solos, and floating harmonies pulled me out of the lowest rock bottoms I ever crashed into.

25 years later, this collection of ditties about the dissociation of humanity is still, somehow, the thing that makes me feel the most like I am surrounded by love.

If you’ve got your own personal forever support album, that thing that’s always been there for you, perhaps today is the day to throw it on and welcome that old friend back into your corner.

