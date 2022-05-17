Photos: New Kids on the Block’s Mixtape Tour brought the nostalgia to T-Mobile on Sunday
New Kids on the Block
with Salt-n-Pepa, En Vogue, and Rick Astley
T-Mobile Center
Sunday, May 15
On Sunday, New Kids on the Block brought their Mixtape Tour to T-Mobile Center with Salt-n-Pepa, En Vogue, and Rick Astley. The show was a celebration of the group’s longtime career and featured several of their hits from the late ’80s and ’90s. It was a brilliant explosion of nostalgia and a near-perfect kickoff to the summer concert season.
Our photographer Chris Ortiz (Insta: @fastboyent) was there to document it all.
New Kids on the Block
Salt-n-Pepa
En Vogue
Rick Astley
The crowd