Photos: May 14’s ‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ protest

In response to the leaked Supreme Court decision earlier this month, which is predicted to undo Roe vs. Wade, protestors descended on the Plaza on Saturday, May 14. After a series of speakers around the fountain, a crowd approximating 1000 then marched the Plaza, with signs and chants—expressing frustration with how settled American law is being rescinded after 50 years.

Our photographer Jim Nimmo was there to capture the inspiration, and frustration, on display.