Photos: Simple Plan and Sum 41 brought a night of middle school pop-punk anthems to The Uptown

Simple Plan and Sum 41

Uptown Theater

Wednesday, May 18

On Wednesday, pop-punk stalwarts Simple Plan and Sum 41 brought the Blame Canada Tour to The Uptown for a night of catchy, sing-along anthems you likely remember from middle school.

All photos by Destiny Frack, who can be found on Instagram at defiephotography.

Simple Plan

Sum 41

Sum 41 setlist

Motivation

The Hell Song

Over My Head (Better Off Dead)

We’re All to Blame

Summer

Goddamn I’m Dead Again

Underclass Hero

Walking Disaster

With Me

In Too Deep

Makes No Difference

Pieces

We Will Rock You (Queen cover)

Still Waiting

Fat Lip