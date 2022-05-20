Photos: Simple Plan and Sum 41 brought a night of middle school pop-punk anthems to The Uptown
Simple Plan and Sum 41
Uptown Theater
Wednesday, May 18
On Wednesday, pop-punk stalwarts Simple Plan and Sum 41 brought the Blame Canada Tour to The Uptown for a night of catchy, sing-along anthems you likely remember from middle school.
All photos by Destiny Frack, who can be found on Instagram at defiephotography.
Simple Plan
Sum 41
Sum 41 setlist
Motivation
The Hell Song
Over My Head (Better Off Dead)
We’re All to Blame
Summer
Goddamn I’m Dead Again
Underclass Hero
Walking Disaster
With Me
In Too Deep
Makes No Difference
Pieces
We Will Rock You (Queen cover)
Still Waiting
Fat Lip