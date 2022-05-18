Dish & Drink KC: Citrusy sips and dips at Brown & Loe, hot dogs and highballs at recordBar, and a sneak peek at Ragazza’s sister joint

The drink and dog tradition continues this Sunday

There’s something about a hot dog that soothes my soul. Ballpark? Hot dog. Family barbecue? Hot dog. If you agree, recordBar has another hot dog-centric occasion for you. And there’s liquor involved.

The fourth installment of Hot Dogs & Highballs, a local pop-up concept from Condor’s Cove, will be in full swing this Sunday with tiki-inspired cocktails served alongside some hefty hot dogs.

The tall glass selection will feature tropical beverages as well as classic renditions, all featuring fizzy sips from Fancies Sodas.

Some of the varieties include a Mai Tai; the Jungle Bird with Appleton Signature rum, Campari, and Fancies Coco-Piña soda; and the Zombie with rum, grenadine, Fancies Twangy Grapefruit soda, and cinnamon-absinthe. The traditional Dark and Stormy and Paloma are also available, as well as a Bolivian Mule.

Four dogs are also on the menu for patrons and feature Caribbean, Pacific, and South American flavors. Sample the Salchipapas with fried beef sausage and tater tots with mojo slaw. Or the corn dog with battered and fried SPAM, pineapple, and aji Amarillo.

For plant-based eaters, the Jerk Dawg provides a meatless option with a jerk-braised carrot, curried mango chutney, and a fluffy bun.

Guests who attend will also enjoy some live music by the local rock band Sundog.

Tickets are $40 and include one drink and dog per customer.

recordBar is located at 1520 Grand Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64108. The doors to this event open at 6 p.m., with two live music sets taking place at 6:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

Add Brown & Loe’s sips and snacks to your happy hour rotation

If you’re always on the hunt for good deals and good food, Brown & Loe is there to deliver.

Their happy hour has plenty of nibbles to nosh on, as well as some budget friendly cocktails that can be ordered from 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Small plates include hot chicken sliders with garlic dill pickles and white barbecue sauce, calamari with horseradish cream and blue cornmeal, and a serious portion of hummus with muhammara, olives and za’atar pita. You may have to ask for more bread, but it’s definitely worth it.

The list of available drinks is long. Glasses and carafes of wine and spritzers are scattered throughout the menu, as well as a few beers and several cocktails. Martini lovers can pick from a $9 list of classics or adventurous options such as the Aviation with gin, crème de Violette, and maraschino liqueur; or the Hanky Panky made with gin, sweet vermouth, and fernet.

If you are in the mood for some fizz, choose from their bubbly cocktail collection with options like the English Garden with St. Germaine, gin, and prosecco. The Sparkling Limoncello with house made lemon flavor is also a stunner.

I chose the Caipirinha, a Brazilian libation with a bit of sugar, cachaça (a liquor with a likeness to rum), and a shit ton of lime juice—something I can never turn down. It’s a great summer sip, and for only $8 a glass, you can’t beat it.

If you end up staying for dinner, try some of their new spring menu additions. One notable feature is the Katsu pork tenderloin sandwich, which is served with the restaurant’s collaboration with Farm to Market: green tea milk bread. The eatery also always has an impressive list of specials on rotation, so be sure to ask before you lock your order in.

Brown & Loe is located at 429 Walnut Kansas City, MO 64106. It’s open from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Sunday.

River Market’s Grub Crawl offers hungry locals a taste of what’s coming

Just next door to Brown & Loe, the City Market invites you to sample its neighborhood culinary offerings.

The metro’s food hub is hosting its annual Grub Crawl on Friday June 3 from 4-7 p.m. Patrons can purchase a passport that will get them access to samples from 17 area restaurants.

The event will be taking place during a Fresh Friday, which is a new summer sip and shop event series from the market. On the first Friday of every month, visitors can enjoy live music and food as they browse surrounding stores.

The June 3 Fresh Friday is also the Aspiring Artist Micro Music Festival, where several local musicians will be performing, and free Aspire energy drinks will be dispersed while supplies last.

Some of the many restaurants participating in the Grub Crawl include Chicken Please for all your poultry needs, Of the Earth Farm Distillery, and Ting’s Filipino Bistro (who are gearing up to open their second location in the neighborhood).

One of the most exciting samples will be a preview of the highly anticipated Enzo Bistro & Wine Bar, the sister restaurant to beloved Ragazza. Guests can give their tastebuds a sneak peek of the menu by trying their Sicilian Arancini, which is a deep-fried risotto ball stuffed with buffalo mozzarella and served with sauteed spinach and roasted red pepper sauce.

The City Market Grub Crawl is located at 20 East 5th Street, Kansas City, MO 64106. It will take place from 4-7 p.m. on June 3. Tickets are available for $45.