Photos: Turnstile said we gotta stay positive at the Granada
With support from Citizen, Ekulu, and Truth Cult.
The Granada
Saturday, May 14
Saturday’s show at the Granada was unexpected in a way we hadn’t considered. Given the fact that the line to get in stretched half a block south from the venue’s doors all the way to the corner of 11th and Mass and was in the unrelenting late-evening sun, one would think folks, once inside, would’ve been cranky.
Nope: they were totally hyped, and stayed that way all the way up until the end of the night. Everyone was absolutely psyched to be at this long-sold-out show on a Saturday night, packed to the gills with folks just as excited as they were to get in. It was a completely positive night.
Every band was cool as hell and loved the crowd, with very little of that traditional hardcore “C’mon, guys, go crazy and show us what you got, Lawrence!”
Nobody had anything to prove, except how much they loved these bands. Also, as evidenced by the response to Turnstile’s pre-show music, they might’ve also wanted to prove they knew all the words to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”
Thanks to a stage crew that moved like they were on greased rails, there was never a chance to get restless in between intense sets from the opening bands. Walking out the doors a little after 10, it felt like we’d been crammed a week’s worth of fun and riffs into three hours.
All photos by Nick Spacek
Turnstile
Turnstile setlist
MYSTERY
Real Thing
Big Smile
BLACKOUT
UNDERWATER BOI
DON’T PLAY
ENDLESS
NO SURPRISE
Fazed Out
Drop
Blue by You
Canned Heat
FLY AGAIN
Moon
ALIEN LOVE CALL
WILD WRLD
HOLIDAY
T. L. C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION)
Citizen
Ekulu
Truth Cult