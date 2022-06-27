Streetwise newsletter: Got your goat? Now is the time for Raytown to study Goat Law

This story ran last weekend in Editor-in-Chief Brock Wilbur’s weekly newsletter Streetwise, which you can subscribe to here.

Got Your Goat?

Raytown’s Municipal Code does not allow miniature goats. However, horses, chickens, and potbellied pigs are permitted. But now the option is on the table for goats to enter your neighborhood. Open debate on the subject has opened up over the weekend and continues into next week.

One on hand, goats are incredibly cool and have weird eyes that vaguely resemble Futurama’s Hypnotoad. On the other hand, goats are incredibly cool and I would move to Raytown to be able to keep a few in my backyard. Seems like a win-win for residents.

[As a heads up, you might have been told that goats will die if they don’t have at least one other goat to hang out with. When I was told a decade ago, by a goat farmer, that goats can die of loneliness it ruined my entire day. That is not true. But also, certainly, if you’re gonna get one goat maybe get him a pal!]

Until 2 p.m. Thursday, June 30, Raytown residents are being asked to provide public comments on whether miniature goats should be allowed in Raytown. The Planning & Zoning staff prepared a draft ordinance that can be viewed online at www.raytown.mo.us. The draft establishes the conditions in which the city may permit miniature goats (i.e. lot size, maximum number of goats, set back, and more). The city is seeking feedback to this document. All public comments will be presented to the Planning & Zoning Commission during a July 7 discussion session. The meeting will be held at City Hall, starting at 7 p.m.

Public comments can be submitted in any of the following ways:

Electronically: Send an email to Chris Gilbert, chrisg@raytown.mo.us and include “miniature goats” in the subject line.

By mail to: Raytown Planning & Zoning Commission, Attn: Chris Gilbert, 10000 E. 59 th St., Raytown, MO 64133

St., Raytown, MO 64133 In person: Written comments may be delivered in person to the Administration Office in City Hall during regular hours M-F 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. 10000 E. 59th St.

KC Is Never Boring

Pop-up politics: Local vendors fight to claim their space in the metro by our own Liz Cook. Dish & Drink KC: Maine oysters at Earl’s Premier, Texas barbecue at Fox&Fire, and a Chef’s Table campfire dinner Mise en Place: Black Stag’s Mark Jones on culinary freedom, great steak, and soulful plates.

The West 18th Street Fashion Show returns to the metro with featured Dubai designer Zaid Farouki. Check out our photos from the evening and reporting by Emeline Hutton.

Eric Greitens had a helluva week between releasing a video where he threatens to hunt FELLOW REPUBLICANS and ever-worsening new revelations about his abusive history.

J. Rieger’s Bottled in Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey returns the tastebuds to a Pre-Prohibition palate. Big Mood Natural Wines offer pure designs. And seven craft breweries you need to hit this summer.

Bon Iver’s recent show was excellent, Fitz and The Tantrums raced a thunderstorm to the finish line, and Jeff Rosenstock turned the Bottleneck into an evening of audio friendship.

Why isn’t Missouri using its witness protection program?

The Black Phone is a fine horror movie, but the new Elvis biopic is a disaster of historic proportions. Sincerely unwatchable.

Justin Short steps into the KC City Council race with a focus on community and transportation development. Vicky Hartzler’s gay nephew takes a stand against that family brand. Northwest Missouri State University battles public blowback in the wake of the president’s unexpected departure.

Social Symphony is instrumental to growing up.

The Pitch’s metro brewery tour guide: 2022 Mega-Edition. And here’s our guidebook to KC’s summer outdoor movie nights and drive-in events.

It’s Caturday!

Bernstein has taken the dog’s new bed. Feel like he’s not using the space in the most effective manner. But the dog is too scared of the tiny cats to say anything.

