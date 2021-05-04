Creature Feature: A lovable soul is behind Tobi’s piercing eyes (and you can adopt Tobi right now)

Sophia Misle,
Tobi

Tobi would love to live out his golden years in a quiet home with lots of love // Photo courtesy KC Pet Project

We have teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “creature feature” on a loveable and adoptable animal here in the KC Metro.

This week’s local Adopt an Animal features Tobi, a 13-year-old Domestic Shorthair. He resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, MO. Where you can adopt him, she’s been there since March 2nd, 2021.

Tobi is an older gentleman that is looking for a home to live out his golden years. He likes his space and would do well in a quiet house where he can nap and binge-watch your favorite show with you.

Six additional sweet faces need homes

Party like it’s 1999 with this pup named Prince

Prince 1536x2048

Photo courtesy KC Pet Project

Distinguished gentleman Campbell can make your house a home

Campbell1 2048x1365

Photo courtesy KC Pet Project

Charlie wants to steal your heart and your attention

Charlie

Photo courtesy KC Pet Project

Vanna White wants to bring you cuddles and fortune

Vannawhite 2048x1365

Photo courtesy KC Pet Project

Boss Hog is here for all the snuggles and adventures

Bosshog2 2048x1365

Photo by Sarah Dickinson Photography

Catriona melts hearts with her golden eyes

Img 3476 2048x1365

Photo courtesy KC Pet Project

Six animals have been adopted through Creature Features

Coconut is making someone’s life beachy keen

Screen Shot 2021 02 16 At 23636 Pm 1

Photo courtesy KC Pet Project

Ace with such a good face

Acesjpg 2048x1365

Photo courtesy KC Pet Project

Someone hit a home run by adopting Babe Ruth

Screen Shot 2021 03 08 At 55705 Pm

Photo courtesy KC Pet Project

Galaxy is a star in someone’s life

Galaxy 1024x683

Photo courtesy KC Pet Project

Ember is fanning the flames of someone’s heart

Embers 1024x683

Photo courtesy KC Pet Project

Chit Chat is a great conversationalist with her soft meows

Chitchat2s 1024x683

Photo courtesy KC Pet Project

Categories: Culture
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We at The Pitch love what we do, and want to keep bringing you interesting and insightful pieces. But producing quality journalism isn't cheap. If you enjoyed this story, or have enjoyed reading any of our stories in the last 40 years, please consider clicking the "Support Us" button right here.

More