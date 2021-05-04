Creature Feature: A lovable soul is behind Tobi’s piercing eyes (and you can adopt Tobi right now)

We have teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “creature feature” on a loveable and adoptable animal here in the KC Metro.

This week’s local Adopt an Animal features Tobi, a 13-year-old Domestic Shorthair. He resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, MO. Where you can adopt him, she’s been there since March 2nd, 2021.

Tobi is an older gentleman that is looking for a home to live out his golden years. He likes his space and would do well in a quiet house where he can nap and binge-watch your favorite show with you.

