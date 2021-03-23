Creature Feature: Fan the flames of your heart with the adoptable Ember

We’ve teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “creature feature” on a lovable and adoptable animal here in the KC Metro.

This week’s local Adopt an Animal features Ember, a 1-year-old Domestic Shorthair. She resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, MO. Where you can adopt her, she’s been there since March 1, 2021.

When you first meet Ember you will notice how graceful and sweet she is. She likes pets, but only for a little bit. She would rather enjoy your company by chilling on the couch watching your favorite show. Come by and meet this beautiful gal at our main campus.

