Creature Feature: Catriona melts hearts with her golden eyes

We have teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “creature feature” on a loveable and adoptable animal here in the KC Metro.

This week’s local Adopt an Animal features Catriona, a 2-year-old Pit Bull. She resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, MO, where she’s been since April 24th, 2020.

From her big ears to her beautiful golden eyes to her speckled nose, Catriona is as cute as they come. She is often seen sitting quietly in her kennel anticipating the next time someone will take her out for a walk. Catriona loves people but would prefer no kids in the home and no cats.