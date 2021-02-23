Creature Feature: Distinguished gentleman Campbell could be making your house a room later today

We’ve teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “creature feature” on a lovable and adoptable animal here in the KC Metro.

This week’s local Adopt an Animal features Campbell, a 6-year-old domestic longhair cat. He resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, MO. Where you can adopt him. He’s been there since January 12, 2021.

Fancy meeting you here. My name is Campbell, and I’ve been told I’m a pretty cool cat.

I am a little bit of an older guy, which means I’m established in my ways. I enjoy treats, toys, and pets on my own terms. Like most works of art, I like to be admired most from a bit of distance. But, there are still times when I might ask for a pet or two. Or maybe some more treats. I’m sure I could learn to live with other furry house guests as long adequate time is given for us to introduce ourselves.

So what do you say? Want a stunningly handsome cat to grace your home with? Look no further, and come meet me at the main KCPP campus!

