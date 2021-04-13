Creature Feature: Boss Hog is here for all the cuddles and adventures

We’ve teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “creature feature” on a lovable and adoptable animal here in the KC Metro.

This week’s local Adopt an Animal features Boss Hog, a 9-year-old Pit Bull. He resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, Mo, where you can adopt him. He’s been there since April 2, 2021.

Boss Hog is a favorite among the staff and volunteers at KC Pet Project. He walks well on a leash and is house-trained. He is easy-going and laid back, but still up for an adventure. Boss Hog loves people and will sit and shake for treats.

Click here for more information about KC Pet Project’s adoptable pets.