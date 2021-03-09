Creature Feature: knock adoption outta-the-park with Babe Ruth

We’ve teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “creature feature” on a lovable and adoptable animal here in the KC Metro.

This week’s local Adopt an Animal features Babe Ruth, a 3-year-old Domestic Short Hair. He resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, MO. Where you can adopt him. He’s been there since January 29, 2021.

Need a new Babe in your life? Well, they call me Babe Ruth. Which is after some human I guess, who knows? I’m sure we can negotiate my name in the future.

Like many, I landed at KCPP another homeless kitty. We’re not sure what my previous life was like.

However, I’ve been doing pretty well here! I enjoy the finer things in life like food, treats, and soft things to lay on. I also do great at using my litter pan! Since my former life is a mystery, it is also a mystery how I’d do with other critters. But, with a slow introduction, I may be able to get along with the right friend.

I will need a special diet going into a new home. It helps keep me healthy and happy. The staff can explain more about it once you meet me. I swear, I’m worth it.

So what do you say? Can I be your Babe? Come meet me at KCPP main campus today!

