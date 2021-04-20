Creature Feature: Chit Chat is a great conversationalist with her soft meows

We have teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “creature feature” on a loveable and adoptable animal here in the KC Metro.

This week’s local Adopt an Animal features Chit Chat, a 13-year-old Siamese. She resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, MO. Where you can adopt her, she’s been there since August 3, 2020.

Chit Chat is a fitting name for this sweet cat. She is known to greet people with soft meows and will continue to talk to you throughout your interaction with her. She LOVES treats and would thrive in a home where she can live out her golden years napping in the sun.