Creature Feature: Life can be beachy with adorable pup Coconut

We’ve teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “creature feature” on a lovable and adoptable animal here in the KC Metro.

This week’s local Adopt an Animal features Coconut, a 2-year-old American pit bull mix. He resides at KC Pet Project’s Zona Rosa Adoption Center at 8721 N. Stoddard Ave in Kansas City, MO., where you can adopt him. He’s been there since January 27, 2021 and his adoption fee is currently sponsored by ZIWI Pets. See Coconut’s pitch about what he’s all about and why he’s the pet for you.

“Coconut is so ready for a day at the beach- or at least an opportunity to run and play! This handsome fellow is charming and eager to please.

Coconut loves belly rubs and getting brushed. He is a big fan of tug-o-war with his rope toys. Coconut needs a human who will teach him some commands and take him on some long walks. With his energy and personality, he might even make a good running partner!

If you have any doggie friends in your life, please be sure to bring them with you and staff will set up a meet to make sure everyone gets along. Coconut is available at KC Pet Project’s Zona Rosa Adoption Center.”

Click here for more information about KC Pet Project’s adoptable pets.