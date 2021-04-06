Creature Feature: Vanna White wants to bring you cuddles and fortune

We’ve teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “creature feature” on a lovable and adoptable animal here in the KC Metro.

This week’s local Adopt an Animal features Vanna White, an 11-year-old domestic shorthair. She resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, MO, where you can adopt her. She’s been there since March 6.

Can I buy a “meow”? Vanna White is currently looking for her Pat Sajak. This independent, talkative girl is ready to live out her golden years in a calm home. She is a current staff favorite and loves to roam the room and rub up against the ankles of our staff while they are cleaning her kennel.

