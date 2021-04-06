Creature Feature: Vanna White wants to bring you cuddles and fortune

Brock Wilbur,
Vannawhite

You can adopt Vanna White now.// Courtesy of KC Pet Project

We’ve teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “creature feature” on a lovable and adoptable animal here in the KC Metro.

This week’s local Adopt an Animal features Vanna White, an 11-year-old domestic shorthair. She resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, MO, where you can adopt her. She’s been there since March 6.

Can I buy a “meow”? Vanna White is currently looking for her Pat Sajak. This independent, talkative girl is ready to live out her golden years in a calm home. She is a current staff favorite and loves to roam the room and rub up against the ankles of our staff while they are cleaning her kennel.

Click here for more information about KC Pet Project’s adoptable pets.

Categories: Culture
Tags: , , , , , ,

We at The Pitch love what we do, and want to keep bringing you interesting and insightful pieces. But producing quality journalism isn't cheap. If you enjoyed this story, or have enjoyed reading any of our stories in the last 40 years, please consider clicking the "Support Us" button right here.

More