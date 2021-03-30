Creature Feature: Charlie wants to steal your heart, and your attention

We’ve teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “creature feature” on a lovable and adoptable animal here in the KC Metro.

This week’s KC Pet Project featured pet is Charlie, an 8-year-old English Bulldog/Boston Terrier mix. Charlie is available in a foster home, and you can email foster@kcpetproject.org to meet him.

“Charlie here! My foster mom tells me I’m such a good boy and that I’ll make my forever family so happy they chose me. I’m a sweet and silly pup who loves belly rubs, short bursts of play, and of course, my favorite, naps! I’ll thrive in a home where I’ll shine as the only pet and can join a family with adults and older teens. I would love to be with you as much as we can because that’s when I’m the happiest – napping beside you or playing ball together. I’m potty trained better than any dog you’ll meet and I’m getting really good at walking on a leash. Will you be my friend and pick me?”

Click here for more information about KC Pet Project’s adoptable pets.