Creature Feature: Party like it’s 1999 with this adoptable pup named Prince
We’ve teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “creature feature” on a lovable and adoptable animal here in the KC Metro.
This week’s local Adopt an Animal features Prince. He resides at the KC Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, MO., where you can adopt him. Here’s his story:
Now, this is a story all about how
My life got flipped-turned upside down
And I’d like to take a minute
Just sit right there
I’ll tell you how I became Prince, the good dog of Bel Air
Somewhere in Kansas City, born and raised
In the shelter is where I spend most of my days
Chillin’ out maxin’ relaxin’ all cool
And getting some treats, covered in drool
Wishing a couple of people who are up to some good
Would adopt me and in their neighborhood
I will for sit for treats and the volunteers will swear
They say ‘You’re missing out not adopting Prince, the good dog of Bel Air’
Prince is 6 years old and available for adoption at the KC Campus for Animal Care. His adoption fee has been sponsored by Chiefs player, Derrick Nnadi. #nnadidogs
Click here for more information about KC Pet Project’s adoptable pets.