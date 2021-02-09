Creature Feature: Party like it’s 1999 with this adoptable pup named Prince

We’ve teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “creature feature” on a lovable and adoptable animal here in the KC Metro.

This week’s local Adopt an Animal features Prince. He resides at the KC Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, MO., where you can adopt him. Here’s his story:

Now, this is a story all about how

My life got flipped-turned upside down

And I’d like to take a minute

Just sit right there

I’ll tell you how I became Prince, the good dog of Bel Air

Somewhere in Kansas City, born and raised

In the shelter is where I spend most of my days

Chillin’ out maxin’ relaxin’ all cool

And getting some treats, covered in drool

Wishing a couple of people who are up to some good

Would adopt me and in their neighborhood

I will for sit for treats and the volunteers will swear

They say ‘You’re missing out not adopting Prince, the good dog of Bel Air’

Prince is 6 years old and available for adoption at the KC Campus for Animal Care. His adoption fee has been sponsored by Chiefs player, Derrick Nnadi. #nnadidogs

