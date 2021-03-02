Creature Feature: a 6-year-old pitbull named Ace with such a good face

We’ve teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “creature feature” on a lovable and adoptable animal here in the KC Metro.

This week’s local Adopt an Animal features Ace, a 6-year-old Pit Bull mix. He resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, MO. Where you can adopt him. He’s been there since January 18, 2021.

Get ready to fall in love because Ace steals the hearts of everyone he meets! Ace’s goofy personality has captured the attention of our staff and volunteers and has been a favorite amongst them. He has a great balance of energetic playtime and restful snoozing. He would love to be your only pet so he can have all your attention to himself! Come by our main campus in Swope Park to bring this ball of love into your home.

