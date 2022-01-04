Creature Feature: Peppa and Mana are full of charm and affection

We teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “Creature Feature” on loveable and adoptable pets here in the KC Metro. Hiarki, a 7-year-old domestic shorthair, and Glenda the Good Witch, a 10-year-old domestic shorthair, were adopted last week!

This week, KCPP is introducing Peppa, a 2-year-old pit bull, and Mana, a 2-year-old domestic shorthair. Both loveable pets reside at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care, where you can adopt them.

If you’re charmed by pugs but feel like more of a big-dog-person at heart, KCPP has a dog for you! Peppa, is a twisty-tail wonder that is full of charisma from her contagious smile to her curly tail.

Peppa is ready to delight you with her zoomies, snorty snuffles, and cuddly demeanor. Prepare to swoon when you meet this sweet, silly cannonball. Peppa has been with KCPP since December 23, 2021.

If you are looking for a cat the appreciates affection and the more simple pleasures of life, look no further than Mana. She loves the attention of our staff and will show her happiness through “making biscuits” with her paws.

Mana is currently spending her time in one of KCPP’s cat condo rooms where she loves to nap in the afternoon sun and spend quiet time in her hideaway box. Mana has been with KCPP since December 30, 2021

Peppa and Mana are just some of the many animals in need of adoption at KC Pet Project. There are still other featured creatures that need adopting as well.

Pumpkin Seeds is a gorgeous cat who will show you her sweet side once you earn her trust. Tonja is a tabby with golden eyes who would love a quiet home. Fisher is a 2-year-old pit bull who loves playing with tennis balls. Mamba is an affection-seeking dog that loves treats and affection. Mama Jack is a regal cat who is excited about getting to know you. Fannie is a charming and happy 1-year-old mixed-breed dog. Stella is a 3-year-old pit bull who has a passion for toys and loves long walks. Cousteau is an 8-year-old pit bull with a gentle soul who loves to snuggle.

The shelter is currently at capacity and is in need of adopters and pet foster parents. If these aren’t the pets for you, check out KCPP’s current adoptable pets.