Creature Feature: Cinnamon Spice and Pumpkin Seeds will be your perfect fall companion

We teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “Creature Feature” on loveable and adoptable pets here in the KC Metro. This week, KCPP is introducing Cinnamon Spice, a 2-year-old pit bull, and Pumpkin Seeds, an 8-year-old domestic shorthair. Both loveable pets reside at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care, where you can adopt them.

Look out folks, there’s a new Spice Girl in town! Cinnamon Spice is perhaps better known here as Snuggle Spice. What she wants (what she really really wants) is to snuggle in a cozy home like yours. When you meet her, after she melts into a puddle of gentle wiggles at your feet, you’ll notice that she’s one of those dogs who seems to exude gratitude as if they know they’ve been rescued and bright days are ahead.

Cinnamon Spice would also happily keep your couch (and heart) warm on a temporary foster basis. She’s happy to go home with or without fellow dog pals. As much as we’ll miss her infectious smile around here, she’s ready to live her best life in a home to open up her kennel to another dog in need.

Pumpkin Seeds likes to go by Pumpkin. This gorgeous cat likes people to admire her beauty from afar at first because the shelter is a stressful place for kitties. But don’t worry, she will allow everyone to give her a snack. Pumpkin Seeds requires a lot of trust to be gained before she shows her true sweet side—but when she does, you’ll see all the love she can provide. The wait is worth it for this beautiful cat who just needs someone to give her a chance.

In a quiet home environment, Pumpkin Seeds will be able to show her true colors. She has been known to be very cuddly and sweet in my past home. Pumpkin may do best as an only cat, but may be able to exist around a calm dog. She just needs a hero to swoop her up and become her best friend.

Pumpkin Seeds and Cinnamon Spice are just some of the many animals in need of adoption at KC Pet Project. There are still other featured creatures that need adopting as well. Mister is a quiet and calm cat that loves all things food. Deangelo is a sweet, handsome, and gentle pit bull who loves hikes. Mamba is a dog who loves treats and affection, and Watermelon Sugar is a curious cat who loves exploring. Norman is a well-behaved and gentle dog with a youthful spirit.

The shelter is currently at capacity and is in need of adopters and pet foster parents. If these aren’t the pets for you, check out KCPP’s current adoptable pets.