Creature Feature: Stella and Glenda the Good Witch would both make excellent Christmas additions to your family

We teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “Creature Feature” on loveable and adoptable pets here in the KC Metro. Three previously featured pets, Mister, Mamba, and Agustus Waters were recently adopted!

This week, KCPP is introducing Stella a 3-year-old Pit Bull. She resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, MO. where you can adopt her, she’s been there since December 8th, 2021.

Stella’s adorable looks match her adorable personality. She has a passion for toys and loves to please by sitting politely for treats. She walks well on the leash and has quickly become a volunteer favorite. Stella would like to be the only pet in the home and would prefer older children.

Glenda the Good Witch is a 10-year-old Domestic Shorthair. She resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, MO. where you can adopt her, she’s been there since November 8th, 2021.

Glenda adores treats and loves to talk. She enjoys the time she gets to spend with our staff and volunteers outside of the kennel. She would be a great addition to any family that wants a cat that will cuddle and appreciate affection.

The shelter is currently at capacity and is in need of adopters and pet foster parents. If these aren’t the pets for you, check out KCPP’s current adoptable pets.