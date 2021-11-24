Creature Feature: Meet the very trusting Oliver and the regal Tonja

We teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “Creature Feature” on loveable and adoptable pets here in the KC Metro. Last week, Mamba got adopted!

This week, KCPP is introducing as 2 year-old dog named Oliver, and Tonja, a domestic shorthair cat.

Oliver is a 2-year-old mixed breed dog. He resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, MO. where you can adopt him. He’s been there since November 5th, 2021.

Oliver is a great balance of playful and well-mannered. He’s content to play a bit, then take a well-earned snoozle at your feet. Did we mention that he’s house-trained and has lived with kitties before? He’s also the perfect medium size. If you’re looking for a loyal companion to spoil the heck out of, look no further!

Tonja is an 11-year-old Domestic Shorthair. She resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, MO. where you can adopt her. She’s been there since October 10th, 2021.

Tonja is a beautiful brown tabby with the prettiest golden eyes. She knows she’s a rare gem so she only lets the most worthy interact with her. The shelter isn’t the most glamorous place for a regal lady, so she might take a little time to warm up to you. She’s interested in treats and toys but doesn’t quite trust that they’re being offered with the best intentions. She would do best in a quiet home with a family willing to be patient with her while she settles in. Once she does, she’ll be a precious gem for you to love and enjoy!



Giving Tuesday Fundraiser

This Giving Tuesday, KC Pet Project is raising $50,000 for a new initiative, Healthy Pets KC. With your support, they will begin to build a program for low-cost veterinary services for our community pets in Kansas City, MO. Healthy Pets KC is an innovative new program for KC Pet Project. Giving Tuesday donations toward Healthy Pets KC will provide funding to purchase a new vehicle which will allow their veterinary and pet support teams to deliver low-cost veterinary services to residences in need and their pets throughout the Kansas City community. Follow up on that here.