Creature Feature: Augustus Waters and Fannie are affectionate staff favorites

We teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “Creature Feature” on loveable and adoptable pets here in the KC Metro. Sugar Cookie, a 3-year-old pit bull was adopted last week!

This week, KCPP is introducing Augustus Waters, a 6-year-old domestic longhair, and Fannie, a 1-year-old mixed-breed dog. Both loveable pets reside at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care, where you can adopt them.

Agustus Waters is as fancy as his name. His love language is affection and he has become a staff favorite.

When Augustus spends time outside of his kennel he likes to explore and perches on a bench so can see out the window to watch cars pass by. He has also won the prize for softest fur and doesn’t mind being groomed to keep up his dashing good looks.

Fannie is playful, happy, and adventurous. She spent a day in the Administration Offices of the shelter and greeted everyone with a smile and wagging tail. She played with toys, showed staff how she could sit for treats, and loved laying her belly on the cool floor.

Fannie continues to win everyone over with her charming demeanor and was described as the perfect four-legged guest.

Augustus Waters and Fannie are just some of the many animals in need of adoption at KC Pet Project. There are still other featured creatures that need adopting as well. Mister is a quiet and calm cat that loves all things food. Pumpkin Seeds is a gorgeous cat who will show you her sweet side once you earn her trust. Tonja is a tabby with golden eyes who would love a quiet home. Fisher is a 2-year-old pit bull who loves playing with tennis balls. Mamba is an affection-seeking dog that loves treats and affection. Mama Jack is a regal cat who is excited about getting to know you.

The shelter is currently at capacity and is in need of adopters and pet foster parents. If these aren’t the pets for you, check out KCPP’s current adoptable pets.