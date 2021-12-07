Creature Feature: Sugar Cookie and Mama Jack are beautiful pets with plenty of personality

We teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “Creature Feature” on loveable and adoptable pets here in the KC Metro. Three previously featured pets, Deangelo, Norman, and Jade were recently adopted!

This week, KCPP is introducing Sugar Cookie, a 3-year-old pit bull, and Mama Jack, a 1-year-old domestic shorthair. Both loveable pets reside at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care, where you can adopt them.

Sugar Cookie is a dog deserving of her own social media page. She is a perfect photo model and can instantly switch up her look with her zillions of ear configurations and variable tongue-to-teeth ratio. If you think she’s cute in this photo, wait until you see her in action when she gets the zoomies or pounces dramatically on a squeaky toy. This Sugar Cookie has star power sprinkled on top and is sure to fill your camera roll with pure infectious joy.

This silly pup enjoys rough-housing with other dogs almost as much as she loves snuggling with her favorite humans (or any human). She’s been with KCPP since November 20 of this year—scoop her up to make your life infinitely sweeter.

Mama Jack is a bashful cat that will warm any lap once she gets to know you. This beautiful cat will fill your home with her kind and regal presence—her big, yellow eyes are just as striking as her loveable spirit.

She is curious and adventurous in her kennel where she feels the most confident and likes to take naps in her quiet hideaway box. Mama Jack has been with KCPP since October 31 of this year.

Sugar Cookie and Mama Jack are just some of the many animals in need of adoption at KC Pet Project. There are still other featured creatures that need adopting as well. Mister is a quiet and calm cat that loves all things food. Pumpkin Seeds is a gorgeous cat who will show you her sweet side once you earn her trust. Tonja is a tabby with golden eyes who would love a quiet home. Fisher is a 2-year-old pit bull who loves playing with tennis balls. Mamba is an affection-seeking dog that loves treats and affection.

The shelter is currently at capacity and is in need of adopters and pet foster parents. If these aren’t the pets for you, check out KCPP’s current adoptable pets.