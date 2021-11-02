Creature Feature: Watermelon Sugar and Mamba love treats, music, and affection

We teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “creature feature” on loveable and adoptable pets here in the KC Metro. This week, KCPP is introducing Mamba, a 4-year-old pit bull, and Watermelon Sugar, a 4-year-old domestic shorthair. Both loveable pets reside at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care, where you can adopt them.

Mamba has been with KCPP since August of this year. She is an affection-seeking, treat-loving dog that has been looking for a home for over 70 days. She joins in the shelter’s morning playgroups and is tolerant with other dogs—though Mamba will have to meet any other dog in the home before adopting.

Watermelon Sugar is the definition of a curious cat. She loves exploring outside of her kennel and often seeks affection from the people in the room. She has been looking for a home since Oct. 26.

Mamba and Watermelon Sugar are just some of the many animals in need of adoption at KC Pet Project. There are still other featured creatures that need adopting as well. Mister is a quiet and calm cat that loves all things food. Deangelo is a sweet, handsome, and gentle pit bull who loves hikes.

The shelter is currently at capacity and is in need of adopters and pet foster parents. If these aren’t the pets for you, check out KCPP’s current adoptable pets.