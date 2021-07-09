KCPP needs help getting a record number of pets adopted

The pet adoption craze of 2020 has slowed, and with that comes a large influx of pets in Kansas City shelters. On Wednesday, July 7, 84 new pets arrived at the Kansas City Pet Project shelter. That intake brought the shelter’s total to 1,209 pets in their system. In June KCPP took in over 1,400 pets—the highest number of new pets ever cared for in a month-long span.

This increase of pets in shelters means that kennels are full. KCPP is now having to use pop-up kennels in rooms so that the new influx of dogs and cats can still have a shelter.

KC Pet Project is busy giving shelter, treatment, and love to all of these new pets. But they need our help. The shelter needs more foster homes to help care for the shelter pets as they await hopeful adoption. Kittens, puppies, adult dogs, and adult cats can all go into foster homes. To sign up to foster an animal, fill out this form.

Of course, the best way to help KCPP care for these loving animals is to adopt one or two (or as many as your heart and home can handle). To incentivize more adoptions, all dogs 30 pounds or heavier and all adult cats will be only $30 to adopt from July 9-18 at the KC Campus for Animal Care, the Zona Rosa Adoption Center, and from pet foster homes. Hundreds of beautiful, loving cats and dogs qualify for this 10-day special, and more are available for adoption every day. On the KCPP website, you can search for adoptable pets from all 14 metro locations and in foster homes. While you search, you can sort by location, breed, age, and more.

If you can’t adopt or foster a pet, you can still help them find their forever home. Sharing lost and found pets from KCPP’s website or Facebook page may help them get home faster. Sharing adoptable animals that capture your heart but you can’t adopt may help them find a perfect home.

If you need to rehome your animal, you can now list your pet on KC Pet Project’s website instead of relinquishing it to the shelter. Potential adopters can adopt animals being rehomed from their current guardians.

KCPP is always accepting donations to help them better care for and adopt-out their pets. Consider a donation to help them care for the record amount of animals now in the system. You can also visit the shelter wish list and Amazon Wish List to see KCPP’s most needed items.

As part of a partnership with KC Pet Project, The Pitch has been listing Creature Features, where an adoptable pet from the shelter is featured in all their glory. Some of those pets featured are still up for adoption. We’ve been following Bella, a gentle and lovable 6-year-old retriever and labrador mix for a while now. She’s been in the shelter since January 9 and is currently in a foster home. We can’t tell you which pet to adopt, but we are giving our full support to Bella, who likes long naps and moderate-length walks.

If you’re a cat person, The Pitch would love to see Brock—a cat who shares the name of our Editor-in-Chief—in a loving home. Brock the cat is a 3-month-old female domestic shorthair mix. She loves long stretches and is currently only one pound—so, she’s ready for all the treats.

On July 21, KC Pet Project is celebrating the 5th annual KC Pet Project Day. The day honors the lives saved by KCPP staff and volunteers. You can join in on the celebration early by donating to KC Pet Project’s Day of Giving July 16. The shelter’s donation goal is $25,000 to benefit Keem ‘Em Together, KC Program.

Keep ‘Em Together, KC began in response to COVID-19 and focuses on addressing the systemic roots of resource inequity in Kansas City. KCPP partners with the community and pet owners to provide several resources to increase pet retention and avoid unnecessary pet surrender.

If you’ve already adopted a pet from KCPP, you can help them continue to provide for animals by sharing your pet love story. Petco is running a campaign through September 20 where pet adopters can share how their pet changed their life for the better. The winner will get individual prizes, and the organization they donated from will receive up to $100,000 in grants.