Creature Feature: Fisher and Jade are smart pets with fun hobbies

We teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “Creature Feature” on loveable and adoptable pets here in the KC Metro. Two previous featured pets, Cinnamon Spice and Oliver, were recently adopted!

This week, KCPP is introducing Fisher, a 2-year-old pit bull, and Jade, a 7-year-old domestic shorthair. Both adorable pets reside at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care, where you can adopt them.

Fisher has been at the shelter since August 20—that’s 101 days. He joins in on morning playgroups but needs to meet any other dog in the home before adopting. One thing that you need to know about this bouncy boy is that he loves tennis balls. He even knows where the tennis ball stash is kept at the shelter! Fisher has been known to lead a staff member to the container and beg to grab a ball or two.

If Jade was a human, she would love quiet coffee shops and staying in to read a good book on the weekends. She can be a little shy but is quick to warm up to new people. Jade is looking for a home where she can take afternoon naps and get cuddles whenever she wants.

Fisher and Jade are just some of the many animals in need of adoption at KC Pet Project. There are still other featured creatures that need adopting as well. Mister is a quiet and calm cat that loves all things food. Deangelo is a sweet, handsome, and gentle pit bull who loves hikes. Norman is a well-behaved and gentle dog with a youthful spirit. Pumpkin Seeds is a gorgeous cat who will show you her sweet side once you earn her trust. Tonja is a tabby with golden eyes who would love a quiet home.

The shelter is currently at capacity and is in need of adopters and pet foster parents. If these aren’t the pets for you, check out KCPP’s current adoptable pets.

This Giving Tuesday, KC Pet Project is raising $50,000 for a new initiative, Healthy Pets KC. With your support, they will begin to build a program for low-cost veterinary services for our community pets in Kansas City, MO. Healthy Pets KC is an innovative new program for KC Pet Project. Giving Tuesday donations toward Healthy Pets KC will provide funding to purchase a new vehicle, allowing their veterinary and pet support teams to deliver low-cost veterinary services to residences in need and their pets throughout the Kansas City community. Follow up on that here.