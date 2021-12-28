Creature Feature: Ring in your 2022 by bringing home Hiraki or Cousteau

We teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “Creature Feature” on loveable and adoptable pets here in the KC Metro. Mama Jack, recently featured here, was just adopted!

This week, KCPP is introducing Hiraki, a 7-year-old domestic shorthair, and Cousteau, an 8-year-old pit bull. Both loveable pets reside at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care, where you can adopt them.

Shy but curious—that is how we would explain Hiraki’s personality. He likes to have a nice cozy place where he can spend some alone time, but he also loves to explore when our staff gives him a break from his kennel. He also loves to have photos taken of him and appreciates a good chin scratch from familiar people.

Cousteau is a gentle loving soul looking for a comfy place to spend his golden years. If you have no animals in your home and looking for a companion that will give you so much love, please consider Cousteau. He also loves the outdoors and going for gentle walks. He is quite the snuggler and loves to give kisses and will put his paw on you to make sure you’re still next to him when he’s falling asleep. He loves treats and knows how to sit. Even though he’s a bit on the senior side, we bet this ole dog can learn some new tricks!

Hiraki and Cousteau are just some of the many animals in need of adoption at KC Pet Project. The shelter is currently at capacity and is in need of adopters and pet foster parents. If these aren’t the pets for you, check out KCPP’s current adoptable pets.