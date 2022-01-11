Creature Feature: Scotch and Goldfish Cracker are the new pets for you

We teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “Creature Feature” on loveable and adoptable pets here in the KC Metro. Peppa, a 2-year-old pit bull, was adopted last week!

This week, KCPP is introducing Scotch, a 2-year-old pit bull, and Goldfish Cracker, a 10-year-old domestic shorthair. Both loveable pets reside at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care, where you can adopt them.

Scotch has been with KCPP since October 4, 2021. The only thing he requires is an endless amount of toys. Scotch is a happy-go-lucky dog who loves to collect toys whenever he can and would thrive in a home as an only pet. Scotch also knows “sit” and walks great on the leash!

Goldfish Cracker is a shy cat but has warmed up to some of our staff members. He would enjoy a quiet home where he can live out his golden years and warm the lap of a loving owner. Goldfish Cracker has been with KC Pet Project since January 5 of this year.

Scotch and Goldfish Cracker are just some of the many animals in need of adoption at KC Pet Project. There are still other featured creatures that need adopting as well.

Pumpkin Seeds is a gorgeous cat who will show you her sweet side once you earn her trust. Tonja is a tabby with golden eyes who would love a quiet home. Fisher is a 2-year-old pit bull who loves playing with tennis balls. Fannie is a charming and happy 1-year-old mixed-breed dog. Stella is a 3-year-old pit bull who has a passion for toys and loves long walks. Cousteau is an 8-year-old pit bull with a gentle soul who loves to snuggle. Mana is a cat who appreciates affection and the simple pleasures in life.

The shelter is currently at capacity and is in need of adopters and pet foster parents. If these aren’t the pets for you, check out KCPP’s current adoptable pets.