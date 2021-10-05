Creature Feature: Queen Elizabeth Boop II and Constance are great pets who live up to their names

We teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “creature feature” on loveable and adoptable animals here in the KC Metro. This week, KCPP wants you to get to know Queen Elizabeth Boop II, a 10-year-old pit bull, and Constance, an 8-year-old domestic medium hair. Both furry friends currently reside at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care, at 7077 Elmwood Avenue, where you can adopt them.

Queen Elizabeth Boop II has been with KCPP since May 16, 2020. Besides having the best name, this sweet, lovable, beautiful, mature lady has lots of love to give and has been looking for her forever family for over 500 days. She has a wonderful personality and loves everyone she meets! Queen Elizabeth Boop II loves giving kisses and walk well on the leash.

Constance can be a little shy at first, but once she gets to know you she becomes a long, lean, loving machine. She loves pets, treats, and being baby-talked to. Constance has been with KCPP since July 20.

Queen Elizabeth Boop II and Constance are just some of the many animals in need of adoption at KC Pet Project. There are still other featured creatures that need adopting as well. Tigeress is the perfect pet for cat lovers and nap connoisseurs. Basil is a happy-go-lucky dog who loves going on walks and Leyla is a quiet and gentle soul who warms up quickly to friends she meets. Michelle Mylett is a cat who wants to lounge around, whereas Wilson is a dog who could play fetch all day. Clint is a fun and energetic pup that loves treats and would make a great running buddy. Mia is a super smart, treat loving pet who will give you all the tail wags and kisses you can handle.

The shelter is currently at capacity and is in need of adopters and pet foster parents. If these aren’t the pets for you, check out KCPP’s current adoptable pets.