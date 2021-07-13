Creature Feature: Tigeress will be your favorite napping buddy

We teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “creature feature” on a loveable and adoptable animal here in the KC Metro.

This week’s local Adopt an Animal features Tigeress, a 9-year-old Domestic Shorthair Mix. She resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, MO where you can adopt her. She’s been there since June 3rd, 2021.

Tigeress resides in one of our natural light rooms at the campus where she enjoys afternoon naps under the warmth of the sun. When you walk up to her kennel, she will likely be relaxing inside of her cardboard hideaway. Don’t worry, she will pop her head out for chin scratches as soon as you open her kennel door.

Tigeress is one of the many animals in need of adoption at KC Pet Project. The shelter is currently at capacity and is in need of adopters and pet foster parents. If Tigeress isn’t the napping buddy for you, check out KCPP’s current adoptable pets.