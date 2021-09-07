Creature Feature: Wilson and Michelle Mylett are sure to match your energy

We teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “creature feature” on loveable and adoptable animals here in the KC Metro. This week, KCPP wants you to meet Wilson, a 2-year-old mixed-breed dog, and Michelle Mylett, a 10-year-old domestic shorthair. Both lovable animals currently reside at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care, at 7077 Elmwood Avenue, where you can adopt them.

Wilson has been at the shelter since June 23, 2021. He absolutely loves playing with tennis balls and could play fetch all day long. You can often see Wilson in the morning playgroups with other dogs at KCPP. He will need to meet any other dogs in the home before adopting.

Michelle Mylett has been at the KC Campus for Animal Care since August 18, 2021. Michelle is a deep soul that loves lounging around. KC Pet Project thinks senior cats are the best. Like any other senior cat, Michelle Mylett is calm, litter box trained, and would make a great nap buddy.

Wilson and Michelle Mylett are just some of the many animals in need of adoption at KC Pet Project. The shelter is currently at capacity and is in need of adopters and pet foster parents. There are still other featured creatures that still need adopting as well. If these aren’t the pets for you, check out KCPP’s current adoptable pets.