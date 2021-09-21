Creature Feature: Willow and Mia are ready to give you all the affection

We teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “creature feature” on loveable and adoptable animals here in the KC Metro. This week, KCPP wants to introduce you to Willow, a 1-year-old domestic medium hair, and Mia, a 10-year-old pit bull. Both furry friends currently reside at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care, at 7077 Elmwood Avenue, where you can adopt them.

Willow has been with KCPP since September 13. If you are looking to add more cuddle time to your life, Willow will make the perfect companion. He is currently living in one of our natural light cat condo rooms and loves to watch out the window and bathe in the afternoon sun.

Mia loves treats and is happy to show you just how smart she is. She’s happiest hanging out with her people or taking a nap on her comfy bed. Mia needs to be in a home where she is the only dog. And for that, Mia will reward you with all the tail wags and kisses you can handle! She has been at KC Pet Project since May 27.

Willow and Mia are just some of the many animals in need of adoption at KC Pet Project. There are still other featured creatures that still need adopting as well. Tigeress is the perfect pet for cat lovers and nap connoisseurs. Basil is a happy-go-lucky dog who loves going on walks and Leyla is a quiet and gentle soul who warms up quickly to friends she meets. If you’re looking for a curious cat with hypnotizing eyes, Baby Shark is the pet for you. Michelle Mylett is a cat who wants to lounge around, whereas Wilson is a dog who could play fetch all day.

The shelter is currently at capacity and is in need of adopters and pet foster parents. If these aren’t the pets for you, check out KCPP’s current adoptable pets.