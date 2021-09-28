Creature Feature: Clint and Scott are here to steal your heart

We teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “creature feature” on loveable and adoptable animals here in the KC Metro. This week, KCPP wants to introduce you to Clint, a 4-year-old pit bull, and Scott, a 5-year-old domestic shorthair. Both future-pets currently reside at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care, at 7077 Elmwood Avenue, where you can adopt them.

Clint has been with KCPP since July 28 of this year. The fastest way to Clint’s heart is through treats. He knows that he has to sit to receive a treat, but don’t wait too long to give it to him because he will start jumping like an oversized bunny! Clint has a fun energetic personality and would make for a great running partner.

Scott is the type that likes things done his way. He has the most stunning white whiskers and knows how to steal the hearts of everyone he meets. He’s been waiting patiently for a new best friend since August 19.

Clint and Scott are just some of the many animals in need of adoption at KC Pet Project. The shelter is continually taking in more adoptable pets and is in need of adopters and pet foster parents. If these aren’t the pets for you, check out KCPP’s current adoptable pets.