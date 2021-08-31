Creature Feature: Leyla and Baby Shark want to be your pals

We teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “creature feature” on loveable and adoptable animals here in the KC Metro. This week, KCPP wants you to meet Leyla, a 3-year-old pit bull, and Baby shark, a 3-year-old domestic shorthair. Both lovable animals currently reside at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care, at 7077 Elmwood Avenue, where you can adopt them.

Leyla has been with KCPP since June 14, 2021. She is a quiet and gentle soul who can be shy at first. But don’t worry, Leyla tends to warm up quickly, especially if you have some tennis balls. She would do best in a home with older kids.

Baby Shark has been at the KC Campus for Animal Care since July 15, 2021. This cute cat may have the best eyes in the shelter. Baby Shark is a little shy but is just curious enough that she will approach you when you open her kennel. She is currently in one of our cat condo rooms, where she sometimes free roams and naps in the sunlight.

Leyla and Baby Shark are just some of the many animals in need of adoption at KC Pet Project. The shelter is currently at capacity and is in need of adopters and pet foster parents. There are still other featured creatures that still need adopting as well. Basil is a happy-go-lucky dog who wants to be your playmate and Mimir the Wise is a calm cat who loves looking out the window. Tigeress is a domestic shorthair mix that loves napping and chin scratches and Splat is an uber-cute pit bull who has a lot of energy and love to give. If these aren’t the pets for you, check out KCPP’s current adoptable pets.