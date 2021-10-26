Creature Feature: Mister and Deangelo are the gentle pets for you

We teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “creature feature” on loveable and adoptable pets here in the KC Metro. This week, KCPP is featuring Mister, a 1-year-old domestic shorthair, and Deangelo, a 4-year-old pit bull.

Mister has resided at the Petco Adoption Center in Overland Park, where you can adopt him, since Oct. 2. He is quiet, calm, and adores all things related to food. Mister is looking for a home where he can give away his love to a human that will let him take naps and sunbathe.

Staff at KC Pet Project say Deangelo is sweet, handsome, and gentle. He would prefer to be the only pet in the home where he can kick back for the day or go on a hike with his human. Deangelo resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 and has been with KCPP since July 22 of this year.

Mister and Deangelo are just some of the many animals in need of adoption at KC Pet Project. There are still other featured creatures that need adopting as well. Tigeress is the perfect pet for cat lovers and nap connoisseurs. Queen Elizabeth Boop II has lots of love and kisses to give. Ugg Boots is an affectionate and curious cat that will quickly bond with her new family and Barton is a playful and energetic pup who is always happy.

The shelter is currently at capacity and is in need of adopters and pet foster parents. If these aren’t the pets for you, check out KCPP’s current adoptable pets.