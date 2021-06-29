Creature Feature: Swipe right on Sundance because he likes long naps and receiving affection

We have teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “creature feature” on a loveable and adoptable animal here in the KC Metro.

This week’s local Adopt an Animal features Sundance, a six-years-old Domestic Longhair. He resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, MO where you can adopt him. He’s been there since June 14, 2021.

Sundance can be a little shy at first, but once he gets to know you, he will become your best friend. Along with his good looks, he has a pretty calm demeanor. He would love a family that will give him affection but also plenty of time to nap.

Head to KCPP to adopt Sundance and together you’ll have the best cat naps of your life.

