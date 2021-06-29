Creature Feature: Swipe right on Sundance because he likes long naps and receiving affection

Lily Wulfemeyer,
Sundance. // Courtesy KC Pet Project

We have teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “creature feature” on a loveable and adoptable animal here in the KC Metro.

This week’s local Adopt an Animal features Sundance, a six-years-old Domestic Longhair. He resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, MO where you can adopt him. He’s been there since June 14, 2021.

Sundance can be a little shy at first, but once he gets to know you, he will become your best friend. Along with his good looks, he has a pretty calm demeanor. He would love a family that will give him affection but also plenty of time to nap.

Head to KCPP to adopt Sundance and together you’ll have the best cat naps of your life.

Is Sundance not the dancing buddy for you? Check out these sweet babies who are still looking for their forever homes!

Prince, who’s ready to party like it’s 1999

Prince 1536x2048

Prince. // Photo courtesy KC Pet Project

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Charlie, the angelic attention hog

Charlie

Charlie // Photo courtesy KC Pet Project

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bella, who would prefer you over Edward and Jacob

Bella3s

Bella. // Photo courtesy KC Pet Project

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Naveen, a very gentle boy

Naveen

Naveen. // Photo courtesy KC Pet Project

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Splat, whose name we recommend you do NOT change

Screen Shot 2021 06 07 At 112102 Am

Splat. // Photo courtesy KC Pet Project

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

And last but not least, Boss, who is ready to spice up your life

Boss

Boss. // Photo courtesy KC Pet Project

