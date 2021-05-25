Creature Feature: Naveen will steal your heart with his gentle nature

We have teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “creature feature” on a loveable and adoptable animal here in the KC Metro.

This week’s local Adopt an Animal features Naveen, a 3-year-old Mastiff and Shepherd mix. He resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, MO. He has been there since March 15th, 2021.

Naveen will steal your heart with his gentle nature. He can be a bit shy around new people, but once he gets to know you, he will become your best friend. He loves his neck scratched, belly rubs, and knows how to sit for treats.

Three additional pups need homes:

Party like it’s 1999 with Prince

Charlie wants to steal your heart and attention

Bella is a gentle giant that loves diving for hotdogs in KC Pet Projects play yard pools.