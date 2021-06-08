Creature Feature: You can adopt Splat the Dog but we insist you don’t change his name

We have teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “creature feature” on a loveable and adoptable animal here in the KC Metro.

This week’s local Adopt an Animal features Splat, a 6-year-old Pit Bull. He resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, MO. Where you can adopt him, he’s been there since April 12th, 2021.

Splat is energetic, so he would make a great hiking or running buddy. His unique markings and goofy grin will turn heads wherever you go! Splat really loves attention and would like to be your everything. With his energy and size, it’s best that he live in a home without kids.

Obviously you could change Splat’s name. But let’s be real: that is a Splat. Through and through.