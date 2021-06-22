Creature Feature: Boss will add some spice to your life

We have teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “creature feature” on a loveable and adoptable animal here in the KC Metro.

Last week, Limp Bizkit was adopted.

This week’s local Adopt an Animal features Boss a 4-year-old American Bulldog Mix. He resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, MO. Where you can adopt him, he’s been there since May 18th, 2021.