Creature Feature: Bella’s heart will choose you over Edward or Jacob (Twilight is so 2008 but you get the point)
We have teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “creature feature” on a loveable and adoptable animal here in the KC Metro.
This week’s local Adopt an Animal features Bella, a 6-year-old Labrador mix. She resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, MO where she’s been since January 9th, 2021.
Bella has been waiting to be adopted for over 100 days. She is a gentle giant that loves diving for hotdogs in KC Pet Project’s play yard pools. This sweet girl loves long walks but prefers to cuddle while you scratch her back and top of her head.
