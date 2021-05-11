Creature Feature: Bella’s heart will choose you over Edward or Jacob (Twilight is so 2008 but you get the point)

Sophia Misle,
Bella3s

Photo courtesy KC Pet Project

We have teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “creature feature” on a loveable and adoptable animal here in the KC Metro.

This week’s local Adopt an Animal features Bella, a 6-year-old Labrador mix. She resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, MO where she’s been since January 9th, 2021.

Bella has been waiting to be adopted for over 100 days. She is a gentle giant that loves diving for hotdogs in KC Pet Project’s play yard pools. This sweet girl loves long walks but prefers to cuddle while you scratch her back and top of her head.

Five additional precious pets need homes

A lovable soul is behind Tobi’s piercing eyes

Tobi 2048x1365

Tobi would love to live out his golden years in a quiet home with lots of love // Photo courtesy KC Pet Project

Charlie wants to steal your heart and attention

Charlie

Photo courtesy KC Pet Project

Vanna White wants to bring you cuddles and fortune

Vannawhite 2048x1365

Photo courtesy KC Pet Project

Party like it’s 1999 with Prince

Prince 1536x2048

Photo courtesy KC Pet Project

Distinguished gentleman Campbell could make your house a home

Campbell1 2048x1365

Photo courtesy KC Pet Project

Categories: Culture
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We at The Pitch love what we do, and want to keep bringing you interesting and insightful pieces. But producing quality journalism isn't cheap. If you enjoyed this story, or have enjoyed reading any of our stories in the last 40 years, please consider clicking the "Support Us" button right here.

More