Creature Feature: Barton and Yoda are the playful and affectionate pets you’ve been looking for

We teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “creature feature” on loveable and adoptable pets here in the KC Metro. This week, KCPP is featuring Barton, a 2-year-old mixed breed dog, and Yoda, a 5-year-old domestic shorthair.

Barton resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care, where you can adopt him. He’s been there since Oct. 2, 2020. If you are looking for a companion who is energetic, playful, and always happy, Barton is just the pup for you. Barton has joined in morning playgroups but will need to meet all dogs in the home before adopting.

Yoda has been described as sweet, affectionate, playful, and loving. He is at one of our Petco Cat Habitats in Liberty, MO and enjoys playing with the volunteers as they clean his kennel. Yoda has been with KCPP since Oct. 6 of this year.

Barton and Yoda are just some of the many animals in need of adoption at KC Pet Project. There are still other featured creatures that need adopting as well. Tigeress is the perfect pet for cat lovers and nap connoisseurs. Clint is a fun and energetic pup that loves treats and would make a great running buddy. Queen Elizabeth Boop II has lots of love and kisses to give. Plato is a charming, shy pup who will shower you with affection once he warms up to you. Ugg Boots is an affectionate and curious cat that will quickly bond with her new family.

The shelter is currently at capacity and is in need of adopters and pet foster parents. If these aren’t the pets for you, check out KCPP’s current adoptable pets.