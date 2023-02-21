Boulevardia announces headliners for 2023 festival

Over 60 national, regional, and local artists announced to perform at Boulevardia this summer. The eighth annual festival will take over Crown Center June 17-18.

After a successful year at their new location the festival is excited to welcome headliners including Jason Isbell, Surfaces, The War Treaty, Grandson, K. Flay, and Big Freedia on the main stage. The festival will also be full of delicious food sampling, interactive activities, shopping, and, of course, craft beers.

A number of local artists are in the lineup including Katy Guillan and the Drive, Assjamz, Kat King, Quite Frankly the Band, The Salvation Choir, Zion Isaiah, and more.

Single-day, weekend passes, and hotel packages are available to purchase. Currently, single-day tickets are $35 and weekend passes are $60. Early ticket purchases are encouraged since single-day tickets can sell out quickly and prices will increase as the festival gets closer.

Set times and stage assignments, including the Silent Disco, will be announced at a later date. Boulevardia organizers are also currently curating the restaurants and craft breweries for Tap & Tastes.