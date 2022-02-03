Boulevardia 2022 announces musical guests for summer festival

The largest artist lineup for Boulevardia is happening this summer, running from Friday, June 17 through Saturday, June 18. Still grooving seven years later, with craft beers and delectable food sampling, the festival will celebrate its annual event throughout downtown Kansas City.

Gathering at the intersection of Pershing and Grand Boulevard for the opening act, Boulevardia will extend into Crown Center and Washington Square Park for the two-day getaway.

With over 60 performers, headliners will hit the main stage and consist of singer and songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff, Dashboard Confessional, Jenny Lewis, and Dayglow.

Additionally, a number of local beloved acts like Hembree and Blackstarkids also have prime placements in the daily lineups.

Boulevardia’s organizers are currently curating the restaurants and craft breweries for the Taps & Tastes event. Additional details about the festival will be announced in the coming months.

With a variety of different packages to choose from, two-day passes begin at $60, and individual day admission starts at $35.